Preston North End are not looking to offload striker Ched Evans in the January transfer window, it has emerged.

Preston North End striker Ched Evans was linked with a temporary move to League One side Wigan Athletic at the weekend.

The Sun on Sunday (19.12.21, pg. 69) claimed the Latics are at the front of the queue as Lilywhites boss Ryan Lowe eyes a loan departure for Evans heading into the January transfer window.

However, the Lancashire Post has now stated that Preston are not looking to offload the former Manchester City striker in January.

The report states that it would be a surprise to see the 32-year-old make a move away in the New Year, with those at the club encouraged by his recent performances. The belief is that his displays have shown what he can bring to Lowe’s side moving forward.

Evans’ season so far

The Welshman has seen much of this season disrupted by injury, managing only five appearances across all competitions.

He netted in recent Championship ties against Middlesbrough and Fulham and was involved in Lowe’s first training session with the club. However, he was absent from the 2-1 win over Barnsley as the new boss took charge for the first time, missing out through illness.

As the January transfer window moves closer, it will be interesting to see how Evans’ situation pans out, with suitors sure to be sniffing around if Evans does become available at any point.