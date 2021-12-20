Hull City reporter Barry Cooper says the takeover is still progressing (see tweet below).

Planned return to Istanbul to spend Christmas with his family after a week in England. Panic not, things still progressing. Slower than hoped but still fine. #hcafc — Baz Cooper (@bazdjcooper) December 19, 2021

Hull City are in the process of being taken over by Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali.

The deal was hoped to be struck before Christmas but it is yet to be known whether it can be done this week.

Nevertheless, Hull Daily Mail journalist Cooper says there should be no panic.

He also says the Tigers’ fans should be prepared for it to drag on a little longer (see tweet below).

That’s the hope but we have to be prepared for it dragging a bit beyond. — Baz Cooper (@bazdjcooper) December 19, 2021

Takeover deals always take time as all the necessary checks are made.

More on Ilicali

Ilicali, 51, has been involved with football before with Dutch side Fortuna Sittard.

He has made his money in the media and television industry in Turkey and is believed to be a keen football follower.

How are Hull doing?

Hull lost 2-1 away at Nottingham Forest over the weekend and were unlucky to leave the City Ground with nothing.

The Tigers played well and took the lead through in-form Keane Lewis-Potter.

Forest then got a questionable penalty in the second-half which Lewis Grabban dispatched. Brennan Johnson then scored the winner for the hosts.

What now?

The Tigers have only lost once in seven games and are scheduled to play Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day.

Ilicali’s takeover continues to brew behind the scenes and their fans will be hoping it happens sooner rather than later.