Mick Harford secured icon status with the Luton Town faithful, for his admirable battling qualities both on and off the field.

Harford was an outstanding centre-forward in his day, with opposition defenders always enduring a tough time against the Sunderland-born powerhouse.

Throughout an impressive footballing portfolio, Harford accumulated 139 league appearances for the Hatters, boasting an impressive 57 goals.

During a golden era of English attacking reinforcements which included the likes of Alan Smith, Tony Cottee, Peter Beardsley and Gary Lineker, international opportunities remained at a premium with Harford featuring just twice for England, making his debut in England’s 0-0 stalemate against Israel in 1988.

With Harford optimising bravery and resilience during his playing days, the well-liked Luton hero is currently showcasing those qualities once again in his battles against illness.

In goes without saying that the footballing world is fully behind Mick during a difficult time wishing him a speedy recovery.

