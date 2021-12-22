Luton Town legends quiz: 5 quickfire questions on Mick Harford
Mick Harford secured icon status with the Luton Town faithful, for his admirable battling qualities both on and off the field.
Harford was an outstanding centre-forward in his day, with opposition defenders always enduring a tough time against the Sunderland-born powerhouse.
Throughout an impressive footballing portfolio, Harford accumulated 139 league appearances for the Hatters, boasting an impressive 57 goals.
During a golden era of English attacking reinforcements which included the likes of Alan Smith, Tony Cottee, Peter Beardsley and Gary Lineker, international opportunities remained at a premium with Harford featuring just twice for England, making his debut in England’s 0-0 stalemate against Israel in 1988.
With Harford optimising bravery and resilience during his playing days, the well-liked Luton hero is currently showcasing those qualities once again in his battles against illness.
In goes without saying that the footballing world is fully behind Mick during a difficult time wishing him a speedy recovery.
So how much do you know about his time at Luton Town? Try your hand at our latest legends quiz below!