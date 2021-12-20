Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has revealed striker Sam Baldock was in contention for a place in the squad before the Rams’ clash with Cardiff City was called off.

Derby County brought Sam Baldock in during the summer transfer window, with the 32-year-old arriving on a free transfer following his departure from Reading.

Much of the striker’s time at Pride Park has been hindered by injury, with a hamstring problem keeping him out of the last four games.

However, Rams boss Wayne Rooney has now provided a positive update on Baldock.

As quoted by Derbyshire Live, Rooney revealed that Baldock has been back in training and was in contention for a spot on the bench against Cardiff City, only for the tie to be called off.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“He has trained, he was a possibility to be on the bench had the game at Cardiff gone ahead, so we are pleased with his progress.”

In his absence…

While Baldock has been out, club captain Tom Lawrence has been filling in up front, while young star Luke Plange has also made his way into the first-team picture.

The former Arsenal prodigy came off the bench to feature in the 1-0 loss to Bristol City before making his first start against Blackpool.

Against Neil Critchley’s side, Plange scored the first and only goal of the game to repay Rooney’s faith and secure all three points for the Rams. With Baldock nearing a return, it will be interesting to see if Plange remains in the side when Derby return to action against West Brom.