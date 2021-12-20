Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien is still on Leeds United’s radar, journalist Pete O’Rourke has said.

Huddersfield Town’s academy graduate has been linked with a move away from the John Smith’s Stadium for some time now.

Reports claimed throughout the summer that Leeds United were looking to sign Lewis O’Brien (The Sun on Sunday, 15.08.21, pg. 63), only for the midfielder to remain with the Terriers and put pen to paper on a new contract.

However, despite the new contract, it has now been claimed that Marcelo Bielsa remains keen on O’Brien heading into January.

As quoted by Give Me Sport, journalist Pete O’Rourke has said the 23-year-old is still on Bielsa’s shopping list, though the price will have to be right for both Leeds and Huddersfield if a deal is going to be struck.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Bielsa will be hoping to get his way, maybe to get some players in in January and O’Brien is definitely still on his list.

“It’s just depending on whether the price is right for Leeds and for Huddersfield for any deal to happen.”

O’Brien’s season so far

The Colchester-born midfielder has remained a key part of Carlos Corberan’s side, playing in every Championship game after missing the opening two matches of the season.

Across all competitions, O’Brien has chipped in with two goals and one assist in 22 games, operating as both a defensive midfielder or slightly further forward as a central midfielder. He has donned the captain’s armband on a couple of occasions, most recently against Coventry City.

Looking forward, O’Brien will be looking to inspire Huddersfield back to form after winning their first game in four against Bristol City at the weekend.