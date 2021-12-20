This article is part of The72’s content series 72talk, in which our writers have their say on all the latest and most pressing topics in the English Football League

QPR and Watford have both joined the race to sign out of favour Bournemouth defender Steve Cook.

The 30-year-old has been with Bournemouth for more than 10 seasons now, having helped the club from League Two all the way to the Premier League.

Now back in the Championship, Cook has fallen out of contention under Scott Parker having featured just three times in the league this season.

QPR, Watford and Newcastle United have all been linked with the Englishman now – our writers have their say on Cook’s next steps…

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“There’s few centre-backs in the Championship as decorated and experienced as Cook. Hes a true leader on and off the pitch and would be a fine addition to any side in the division.

“For QPR, they’re in desperate need of some defensive cover in January and should Cook be available, and for the right price, then it would be a really shrewd piece of business.

“The R’s face some stiff competition for his signature but with game time likely to be more readily available in west London than at Watford and Newcastle, they should have a definite foothold in this transfer chase.”

Harry Mail (@harry_mail1)

“Cook’s contract is up at the end of the season so Bournemouth won’t want to lose him for free next summer.

“Cashing in on him in January is their only option if they can’t agree a new deal with him. The fact he’s been linked with Premier League sides like Watford and Newcastle show how highly rated he still is. QPR’s links to him are interesting and he’d be a top signing for the Hoops if they were able to get him.

“He’s proven in the Championship and knows what it takes to get promoted, but surely a top flight could have an advantage over them.”

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“Cook has seen limited action this season, making only four appearances across all competitions under Parker’s management. Injury has kept him sidelined for much of Parker’s tenure, with Lloyd Kelly and Gary Cahill emerging as his top choice centre-backs in the meantime.

“A move to QPR could well see him involved in a Championship promotion push, while the Premier League status of Watford may attract him to Vicarage Road. It’s worth remembering Newcastle United were linked with Cook earlier this month too.

“It looks as though the time may come to move on, though Cook’s long-term affiliation with Bournemouth will be remembered fondly by all.”