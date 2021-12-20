Hartlepool United boss Graeme Lee has insisted that Jamie Sterry is not for sale heading into the January transfer window.

Hartlepool United’s new manager Graeme Lee will be looking to make his mark on the squad at Victoria Park heading into the New Year.

The former Middlesbrough U23s boss has enjoyed an undefeated start to his time with the League Two side, but he will be determined to bolster some key areas in his bid to maintain their recent form.

As well as bringing in some fresh faces, Lee will also be determined to keep key players on board, one of which is Jamie Sterry.

The 26-year-old right-back has been a mainstay in the side since joining and as he enters the final 18 months of his contract, the question has been asked about a possible January move.

However, as quoted by The Northern Echo, Lee has ruled out the chance of offloading Sterry in January. The Hartlepool United boss insisted the former Newcastle United man is a player he thinks could be built around moving forward, saying:

“He’s got so much there to offer. He is working hard, he is doing everything he can, he asks questions which is fantastic.

“You want to keep your best players at the club so Jamie is one where you are looking to the future and thinking he is in there to build around.

“People have asked me that a few times,” he added when asked if the Pools were expecting interest.

“I’m sure if Jamie performs consistently like I know he can, there will be interest because of what he offers but we won’t be looking to offload him.

“For me, he’s part of our plans.”

Sterry’s time at Hartlepool so far

Sterry joined the Pools just before Christmas last year, signing after a short stint with South Shields.

He was a mainstay in Dave Challinor’s promotion-winning side and has maintained his place in the starting XI this season. This campaign, he has featured 20 times across all competitions, taking him to 50 appearances since joining.

In the process, he has chipped in with one goal and two assists, with his sole strike for the club coming against Bristol Rovers earlier this season.