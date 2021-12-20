This article is part of The72’s content series 72talk, in which our writers have their say on all the latest and most pressing topics in the English Football League.

Millwall are being linked with a January move for out of favour Middlesbrough striker Uche Ikpeazu (Sun on Sunday, 19.12.21)

The summer signing from Wycombe Wanderers has quickly fallen out of starting contention under Chris Wilder and now it looks like the striker could be moving on in January, after just half-a-season at the Riverside.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett tried and failed to sign Ikpeazu in the summer, but should he go back in for him in the January transfer window?

Our writers have their say:

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“Ikpeazu scored a handful of goals for Wycombe last time round and has a couple to his name with Boro. He’s certainly a striker that can have his uses in the Championship but if Millwall want to secure a top-six spot this season then they should be aiming much higher.

“Rowett has lacked an out and out striker since he arrived at the club. Now in his third season, if his side don’t mount a top-six charge in the second half of this season then there could be some unrest.

“A striker is definitely needed, but a more prolific one that Ikpeazu should be targeted.”

Oli Dixon (@oliverdixon_)

“It hasn’t really worked out since Ikpeazu joined Middlesbrough in the summer. Despite starting the season as the number-one choice, the arrival of Andraz Sporar on loan shortly after meant the Ugandan was pushed down the pecking order.

“He has been limited to substitute appearances since Chris Wilder took over from Neil Warnock, and so it only seems fair to allow him to seek regular playing time elsewhere.

“He is a player that will give his all and will looking to win over the fans as quickly as possible. He will be more suited to Millwall’s style of play than Boro’s under Wilder and so if the move was to materialise, I believe it would benefit all parties.”

Graham Smeaton

“Bringing Ikpeazu back to his native London would be a wise move for Millwall to make. He’s proven that he’s able to cut it in the Championship with six goals and four assists last season. This season he’s not hit those heights with just two goals and an assist in 19 appearances.

“Millwall find themselves middling in the Championship – they are currently sitting in 11th place. Their front-line is not prolific with Jed Wallace and Tom Bradshaw joint-leading scorers with five goals each.

“A January move for Boro’s Ikpeazu would give the Lions a boost up front and give them a striker who is a different option to what they currently have on their books. It should be a move that the Londoners look to explore.”