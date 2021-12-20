Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder was asked about Isaiah Jones’ performance after the win over Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Middlesbrough extended their unbeaten run to four games with a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth at the weekend. In Wilder’s first six games in charge, Boro have won three, drew two and lost once.

A penalty from striker Andraz Sporar in the second half gave the Teessiders all three points on the day, but it was another player that caught the eye.

Playing in front of the Sky Sports cameras in the early kick-off, broadcasters gave Isaiah Jones the Man of the Match award for his performance.

It was the youngster’s industrious work on the wing that lead to the penalty incident. He carried the ball from the halfway line into the box where he was fouled by Jaidon Anthony.

Speaking about his performance after the victory, manager Chris Wilder admitted Jones did have a solid game, but there are other elements he needs to tighten up on.

“Isaiah has a load to learn. There are a couple of things we need to tighten up with him. But it was a really good performance,” he said.

“He had a little period for five minutes where he did his best to win the man of the match award and then did his best to chuck it away.

“But he’s a young boy learning and these things are going to happen. Overall though, Jones’ performance was good, and it had to be.”

Jones was given a chance in the first-team after impressing previous boss Neil Warnock in pre-season. So far this campaign he has played in 21 of Boro’s 23 games, starting all of Wilder’s games in charge. During that time he has scored once, and assisted five.

The win takes Middlesbrough to just two points outside of the play-off places. They sit in ninth position on 33 points, whilst Stoke and Queens Park Rangers in sixth and fifth reside on 35 points.

Boro take on Nottingham Forest in their next fixture on Boxing Day.