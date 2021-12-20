Doncaster Rovers loan pair Tiago Cukur and Rodrigo Vilca could return to their parent clubs in January.

The Doncaster Free Press say the ‘indications are that’ both will not be staying at the Keepmoat Stadium beyond next month.

Cuker, 19, is on loan at Donny from Watford whilst Vilca, 22, is on the books at Newcastle United.

The duo have both struggled to make an impact since moving to Yorkshire.

Cukur

Doncaster swooped to sign him on a season-long loan in the summer under their previous boss Richie Wellens.

He signed for Watford in January of this year having previously played in Holland for Feyenoord and AZ Alkmaar.

The Turkey youth international is yet to make a senior appearance for the Hornets and was allowed to move to League One to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He has made 19 appearances in all competitions this term and has chipped in with a single goal.

Vilca

The Peruvian has played 10 times in the league since his move to Yorkshire.

Newcastle landed him in October 2020 from Deportivo Municipal and he penned a four-year contract with the Premier League side.

The attacker was a regular for the Toon Army’s Under-23s in the last campaign.

He linked up with Doncaster on a deal until January and appears to have not done enough to warrant an extension until next summer.