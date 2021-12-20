QPR remain in top six contention ahead of the January transfer window, finding themselves in 5th-place of the table.

Mark Warburton’s side have had a Covid outbreak in their squad which has postponed some of their fixtures.

They’re quickly racking up the games in hand and a couple of wins could thrust them right up into automatic promotion contention.

Either way, January will be a pivotal month for the club – here we look at all the latest QPR transfer rumours ahead of net month’s transfer window…

QPR are in the market for a defender. So far, the R’s have been linked in a three-horse race alongside Middlesbrough and Swansea City to sign Rangers’ Jack Simpson.

And the R’s are now involved in another three-horse race to sign Bournemouth’s Steve Cook.

Football Insider have this morning revealed that QPR and Watford have joined the race to sign the 30-year-old centre-back, with Newcastle United having recently been linked too.

Elsewhere, QPR are one of a number of clubs being linked with Spurs striker Dilan Markanday. Both Celtic and Rangers are said to be keen on the youngster, with QPR also weighing up a January loan move according to reports.

Kyle Doherty is another attacker being linked with a move to west London – the Scot was set to come back for a second trial before picking up an injury.

Lastly, in another multi-team transfer chase QPR are being linked with Hearts defender John Souttar. He’s been linked with a strong of Championship clubs ahead of January, with his contract out next summer.