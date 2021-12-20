The upcoming January transfer window could be a crucial one for Nottingham Forest, who find themselves in 7th-place of the table.

Steve Cooper’s side have become genuine top-six contenders after a resurgent run of form.

The Reds were bottom of the Championship table only a few months ago but now, the club has a new lease of life and could be in line for an unprecedented top-six finish.

With the New Year only a few weeks away, we look at all the latest Nottingham Forest transfer rumours…

Nottingham Forest seem to be wanting a striker in January. John Percy revealed earlier this month that targets for Forest included Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun and Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis, whilst playing down links to Norwich City’s Adam Idah.

#nffc will prioritise the signing of a striker in January, likely to be a PL loan. Targets include #avfc Keinan Davis & #afc Folarin Balogun. #ncfc Adam Idah also discussed but unlikely at this stage. Forest also hopeful Djed Spence will stay, player v keen to complete the season — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) December 13, 2021

Elsewhere, Forest are also keen on signing a centre-back with Joe Worrall conitnuing to attract interest from the Premier League – one such player linked with a move to the City Ground ahead of January was Brighton’s Haydon Roberts.

Earlier this month, Nottingham Forest were said to be in advanced talks to sign free agent full-back Loris Benito, who had previously been training with the club – nothing has been reported since however.

And just yesterday, Alan Nixon revealed in The Sun on Sunday (19.12.21) that Forest were plotting a loan swoop for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff.

Reports are still crediting Forest with an interest in Swansea City midfielder Jay Fulton, who is now said to have more suitors ahead of January.

In terms on outgoings, Xande Silva has been linked with a Janaury move to Greek club Aris, whilst summer signing Mohamed Drager has been linked with a return to Tunisia.

Lastly, Brennan Johnson’s form continues to see him linked with Premier League clubs, though Cooper doesn’t seem interested in any speculation surrounding the Welshman right now.

All in all there seems to be some positive transfer news coming out of the club in the build up to January.

Cooper will no doubt need some additions to keep this current form going, but with one or two signings he could well land Forest in the top-six come May.