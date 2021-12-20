Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in Manchester United defender Teden Mengi.

Ipswich Town’s new boss Kieran McKenna is gearing up for the January transfer window as he looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

The New Times are reporting that the 35-year-old could raid his former club Manchester United for some players this winter.

The report suggests the Tractor Boys are keen on defender Mengi, who spent time on loan at Derby County last term.

Noam Emeran, Anthony Elanga, Dylan Levitt and Shola Shoretire have also been mentioned as potential targets for next month.

Current situation

Mengi has been a key player for Manchester United Under-23s this season.

He is under contract at Old Trafford until June 2024 and it will be interesting to see if Ralf Rangnick’s side let him head out on out loan again.

Derby spell

The England youth international linked up with Wayne Rooney at Derby mid-way through last season to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He played nine times for the Rams in the Championship before injury cut short his time at Pride Park.

They were said to be keen on bringing him back last summer but a move didn’t materialise in the end.

Career to date

Mengi has been on the books at Manchester United for his whole career to date.

He joined the Premier League giants at the age of seven and has since risen up through their academy.

The defender has made two first-team appearances for the Red Devils so far but could he leave on loan for a second time to Ipswich now?