Rotherham United are close to striking a new deal with Richard Wood.

Rotherham United are poised to hand the defender a contract extension, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

Wood, 36, is currently due to see his stay at the New York Stadium expire at the end of this season.

However, he is being rewarded with an early Christmas present with Paul Warne eager to keep him for another campaign.

Read: Former Rotherham United man announces his retirement from the game aged 37

‘Few loose ends’….

Wood has hinted an agreement isn’t too far off and has said:



“There are a few loose ends to tie up, It is nice to be spoken highly of by the manager, I appreciate everything he has done for me.”

Story so far

The experienced centre-back has been a great servant to Rotherham over recent years.

He moved there in 2014 and has since gone on to play 202 games for them in all competitions, chipping in with 18 goals from the back.

Wood has also been loaned out to Crawley Town, Fleetwood Town and Chesterfield during his time with the Millers but has become a key player since Warne took over.

Read: Blackpool stance on Rotherham United-linked man revealed

Other spells

He played for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Coventry City and Charlton Athletic before his move to Rotherham.

Wood has been a fans’ favourite since his switch to Yorkshire and is set to sign a new contract.