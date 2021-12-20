Derby County attacker Colin Kazim-Richards could head out the exit door this winter.

It is believed he is open to leaving next month to increase his game time somewhere else, as per a report by Derbyshire Live.

Kazim-Richards, 35, is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent next summer.

Derbyshire Live say no talks have been held about him extending his stay at Pride Park.

Out-of-favour goalkeeper David Marshall is also poised to leave Wayne Rooney’s side in the upcoming January transfer window, as per the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 16.21.21, 07.49).

Current situation

The Turkey international has struggled to hit form this term and has failed to score in 12 league games so far.

He joined the Rams in October 2020 and was a hit with them in the last campaign, chipping in with nine goals in all competitions.

Career to date

Kazim-Richards is a vastly experienced player in the game and has played 551 games in his career to date.

He has also played for the likes of Sheffield United, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray, Bursaspor, Feyenoord and Celtic in the past.

What now?

His time at Derby could be coming to a premature end soon if Derbyshire Live’s report is to be true.

It will be interesting to see if there are any clubs keen on him.