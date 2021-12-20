Former Carlisle United, Rotherham United and Notts County goalkeeper Adam Collin has announced his retirement from the game.

The stopper has taken to Twitter to send this message to his followers (see tweet below).

The time has come to announce my retirement from playing football.

This was a tough decision to make, but I have had an amazing career and from when I started as a young kid in Penrith Cumbria, to where I got to today has been truly fantastic and have made some amazing memories.. — Adam Collin (@AdCollin) December 19, 2021

Collin has decided to hang up his gloves at the age of 37.

He now works as Head of Goalkeeping at Mansfield Town.

Early career

Collin started his career with spells at Newcastle United and Doncaster Rovers before dropping into non-league as a youngster with Workington.

He then spent five years with the Cumbrian side before Carlisle swooped to sign him in 2009.

The Penrith-born man immediately became the number one at Brunton Park and made 159 appearances in all competitions during his first spell.

Recent years

Collin was snapped up by Rotherham in 2013 and helped the Millers gain promotion to the Championship in his first year at the club.

He stayed in Yorkshire for three seasons before heading out the exit door to Notts County.

The ‘keeper played 81 times for the Magpies whilst they were in League Two.

Back to Carlisle

Collin made an emotional return to Carlisle for one last hurrah in 2018 but left last year.

He has since had spells at Kettering Town and Basford United and has now announced his retirement.

It will be interesting to see what lies in store for him now.