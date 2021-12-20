A report from Planet Swans has revealed that there is ‘growing belief’ that Manchester City are set to recall Tommy Doyle from his loan spell with Hamburg, and potentially loan him out to a Championship club.

Doyle, 20, joined Bundesliga 2 side Hamburg on loan at the start of this season. Since, the midfielder has made just six league appearances and scored one goal.

Now though, Planet Swans have revealed that there is a ‘growing belief’ that Manchester City will recall Doyle ahead of the January transfer window, with ‘at least three Championship clubs’ still looking into a potential loan deal for the second half of this season.

The same report goes on to mention how Swansea City have ‘already made contact’ with City over the potential move, with the Swans’ pursuit of James McAtee now looking unlikely.

Falling Swans…

Swansea City’s season so far has been one of ups and downs.

It started slowly for Martin who arrived shortly before the start of the campaign. But then he had an uplift and started climbing up the Championship table, quickly putting his side into top-six contention.

Now though, after three-straight defeats the Swans have dropped back down into 16th.

Fans wouldn’t have expected a top-six finish in this campaign but if Swansea City are to finish the campaign strongly then they’ll need some January reinforcements, and Doyle could well be a keen signing.

He’s still an unproven player but after a tough time in Germany he’ll no doubt be raring for some first-team action in the second half of this campaign.

Also, Manchester City could well see Swansea as a good destination for Doyle given their style of play under Martin.

Up next for the Swans is a trip to Millwall on Boxing Day.