QPR and Watford have both joined the race to sign Bournemouth defender Steve Cook, reports Football Insider.

Cook, 30, has featured just three times under Scott Parker at Bournemouth this season. The defender has been with the club for more than 10 seasons now and played in all but three of their Championship fixtures last time round, but has since fallen well out of favour.

Now though, Football Insider have revealed that both QPR and Watford are looking at a January deal for Cook, with both sides hoping for a ‘cut price’ deal with Cook entering the final six months of his Cherries contract.

Newcastle United have also been recently linked (Sun on Sunday, 12.12.21) with Cook, with former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe tipped to bring Cook to St James’ Park.