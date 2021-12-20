Fulham host Sheffield United in the Championship this evening.

Table-topping Fulham welcome Sheffield United to Craven Cottage this evening – two sides who were both relegated from the Premier League last season.

Marco Silva’s side are unbeaten in their last 11 league outings, but have drawn their last four games, so his side will be keen to end that run as they look to extend the gap between them and Bournemouth in 2nd, to five points.

The Blades have won back-to-back games since the appointment of Paul Heckingbottom as first-team boss following the sacking of Slavisa Jokanovic, one being a 2-0 win at home to Bristol City and the other in an entertaining 3-2 victory away at Cardiff City.

Here we look at the latest Fulham team news ahead of tonight.

Team news

Assuming there are no COVID-19 cases throughout the squad, the Cottages look to be heading into the tie with a fully-fit squad bar one.

Boss Marco Silva confirmed on Friday that young striker Jay Stansfield is the only absentee set to miss tonight’s game as he recovers from knee surgery (see tweet below.)

Fulham team news. Marco Silva says only Jay Stansfield is not available for Monday's game with Sheffield United. He's recovering from knee surgery but is now back running. He's keeping "fingers crossed" nothing happens RE Covid cases in next few days and beyond. #FFC — Peter Rutzler (@peterrutzler) December 17, 2021

Harrison Reed is set to be available after missing Fulham’s 1-1 draw to Luton Town this weekend with a slight muscle injury.

Predicted XI

Rodak (GK)

Tete

Adarabioyo

Ream

Robinson

Seri

Cairney

Wilson

Carvalho

Kebano

Mitrovic

Aleksandar Mitrovic will be looking to add to his staggering league goal tally of 22 as he looks set to smash the Championship record for most goals scored in a season – currently held by Ivan Toney on 31.

After a disappointing draw to Luton Town last weekend, Silva may look to make a couple of tweaks to his line-up.

Two options available to him consist of replacing Joe Bryan and Bobby Reid with Antonee Robinson and Fabio Carvalho.

The Sky Sports cameras will be on Craven Cottage tonight in what should be an entertaining encounter – the game kicking-off at 7:45pm.