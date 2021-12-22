Ian Goodison was a Tranmere Rovers player between 2004 and 2014, playing 395 games for the club and scoring 13 goals.

Goodison only recently retired at the age of 45 after spending two seasons at the Jamaican side Harbour View FC.

In his time at Tranmere though, the club were in League One and Goodison was well known for playing in central defence.

Goodison also had a notably great international career for Jamaica, playing 128 games for their international set-up, scoring ten times and even playing in the 1998 World Cup.

Tranmere signed Goodison from Seba United in Jamaica, but before that he had a successful spell at Hull City playing 71 times for them between 1999-2002.

Goodison was a fan favourite amongst Tranmere fans in his time at the club

