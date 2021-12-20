Recent reports have proven that Wigan Athletic are actively seeking to sign a striker in the up and coming January transfer window.

With the current absence of Charlie Wyke and summer signing Stephen Humphrys struggling for form Wigan have been chasing the signatures of some proven goal scorers. Reports have suggested that the Latics are after Preston North End striker Ched Evans and free agent Georgie Kelly.

Here we take a look at three alternatives Leam Richardson should consider if they fail to reach any agreements…

Uche Ikpeazu – Middlesbrough

The 26-year-old Uche Ikpeaze has proven that he can score goals and create problems for defences at Championship level and if the money is right could be a steal for a promotion challenging League One club. It has been made clear that Ikpeazu is no longer wanted at Middlesbrough and has been given the green light to leave. Only interest from Millwall has been reported so far.

Ikpeazu could be brought in on-loan until the end of the season or signed permanently for a small fee, Wigan would have to fend off interest elsewhere for Ikpeazu’s signature but either way it could be a shrewd piece of business for the Latics.

Cole Stockton – Morecambe

The 27-year-old Stockton has done a tour of the North-West so far in his career and many Wigan fans would be pleased if he continued that at the DW. The Morecambe striker is currently top of the League One goal scoring chart and has been in sublime form scoring some spectacular goals.

Stockton is a striker who can quite easily adapt to any style of play and doesn’t lack in any attributes. Stockton’s form had lead to interest from Wigan’s local rivals Bolton Wanderers but more recent reports have revealed that they’re not pursuing a move. Stockton could be on the more expensive side but if he carried on his outstanding form he could be a real asset in a promotion challenge.

Dion Charles – Accrington Stanley

Accrington Stanley striker Dion Charles has gone under the radar after a fall out with manager John Coleman following the Northern Ireland international’s failed move to Stoke City in the summer. Charles scored 19 goals in 42 appearances in League One last season attracting plenty of Championship interest.

Charles wants a move away from Accrington and possible Wigan could be the place where he gets back playing and scoring goals. The 26-year-old could be available for a bargain price.