Nottingham Forest’s surge up the Championship table continued at the weekend with a 2-1 win over Hull City.

Nottingham Forest’s revival since Steve Cooper has seen them rise from the foot of the Championship table all the way up to 7th place after 23 games, something the vast majority of fans wouldn’t have expected.

They could even jump into the play-off spots this week. Here, we take a look at what the next seven days could hold at the City Ground…

January planning

Players continue to be linked with Nottingham Forest as the January transfer window nears.

Steve Cooper will be formulating his recruitment plans for next month as he looks to make a mark on the squad at the City Ground. A new striker and a centre-back are said to be on his radar, while Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff was also linked at the weekend (The Sun on Sunday, 19.12.21, pg. 69).

A nervous injury wait

Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu only returned to action after a lengthy lay-off earlier this month, returning in Forest’s 4-1 win over Swansea City.

He started once again at the weekend, but only managed 40 minutes after being forced off through injury. It awaits to be seen what or how bad Osei-Tutu’s injury is, but it will be hoped that the 23-year-old can return as soon as possible after coming back from an extended absence at the start of the month.

Middlesbrough test

While Nottingham Forest have enjoyed a resurgence, this weekend’s opponents Middlesbrough have turned around their fortunes too.

Under Chris Wilder’s management, Boro have risen to 9th. They are now four games without a defeat in the Championship, winning three and drawing one.