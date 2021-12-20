Sheffield United face a tough away trip against league leaders Fulham in the Championship tonight.

Paul Heckingbottom’s Blades are currently four games unbeaten and have won three on the bounce as they look to continue their play-off push. They face Marco Silva’s Fulham who are unbeaten in their last 11 matches but have drawn four on the bounce against sides they’d be expecting to beat.

United haven’t played since the 4th December after last weeks home tie against QPR was called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the R’s squad.

In their last game the Blades managed to hold on and see out a 3-2 victory away to Cardiff City in what was a very entertaining game. Morgan Gibbs-White was the standout performer in that one and certainly has the capabilities of having the same effect on Monday evening’s fixture.

Team news

Here’s the Blades’ team news as per a report from the club’s website…

John Fleck is fit and available for selection after suffering a heart problem in last months game against Reading.

Adlene Guedioura is unavailable as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

The same goes for youngster Rhian Brewster as he misses out due to a hamstring problem.

Sweden international goalkeeper Robin Olsen is closing in on a return to the side from a muscle injury but Monday will come too soon as he’s not quite fit enough to be in contention with Wes Foderingham for a starting spot.

Predicted XI

(3-4-1-2)

Foderingham

Basham

Egan

Davies

Bogle

Stevens

Norwood

Hourihane

Gibbs-White

McGoldrick

Sharp

Many fans will expect United to be unchanged from their win in Wales last time out. Fleck could possibly start but is only expected to maybe feature off the bench in place of Hourihane.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm and is available to watch on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.