Blackburn Rovers’ stunning form means they head into this week only one point away from the automatic promotion spots in 3rd place.

Tony Mowbray’s side have won their last five Championship games without conceding and have only lost once since October 23rd.

The run of form has seen Blackburn Rovers surge up the table, leaving them in 3rd place. The Ewood Park outfit will be hoping the next seven days bring more success too.

Here, we take a look at what the week ahead could look like for Blackburn Rovers…

Contract progress?

While huge improvements can be seen on the pitch, there is still a fair amount of contract uncertainty heading into the January window.

A number of Blackburn Rovers’ key players enter the final six months of their contracts in January, including the likes of Darragh Lenihan and Joe Rothwell. Ben Brereton Diaz is another, though there is an option for extension included in his deal.

Rovers will surely be looking to take some steps towards fresh agreements over this week, with the window coming closer and closer.

Mowbray’s striker search

Something else that will be at the forefront of Mowbray’s mind is his desire to bring in another striker in January. It’s not goals Rovers are struggling for, but they have been stretched at times due to injury to Sam Gallagher and when Brereton Diaz has been away on international duty.

A host of strikers have been linked with the Ewood Park outfit, but it will be interesting to see if there are any fresh developments regarding potential options this week.

Hull City clash

Rovers have a good chance of making it six wins in a row on Boxing Day, with Hull City up next.

Grant McCann’s side are without a win in three games but have proven to be tricky customers at times. Before their recent run of three without a win, Hull had beaten Millwall, Cardiff City, Birmingham City and Barnsley in consecutive games.