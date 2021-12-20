Millwall are said to be eyeing up a move for Middlesbrough man Uche Ikpeazu ahead of the January transfer window.

The Sun on Sunday (19.12.21, pg. 69) has claimed Millwall have set their sights on the former Wycome Wanderers man as Gary Rowett looks to bolster his attacking ranks.

Here, we look at three options Rowett should consider instead of Uche Ikpeazu this January…

Michael Smith – Rotherham United

Experienced target man Michael Smith has been in thoroughly impressive form for Rotherham this season. The 30-year-old has 14 goals and six assists in 24 games across all competitions.

Not only that, but the striker sees his contract expire in the summer, with a new deal yet to be agreed heading into the January transfer window

Matthew Shevlin – Coleraine

An option that is pretty left of field, but Blackpool’s summer signing of Shayne Lavery from Northern Irish side Linfield has proven to be a success, so Coleraine’s Matthew Shevlin could be an interesting option.

Shevlin, 23, has scored 16 goals and provided three assists for Coleraine across all competitions, emerging as one of their key players since joining earlier this year.

Ellis Simms – Everton

20-year-old starlet Ellis Simms was a big hit during his time on loan with Blackpool last season, netting 10 goals in 24 outings. It marked his first full campaign of senior football after starring for Everton’s U18s and U23s.

It awaits to be seen what the Toffees have planned for the young striker, but a loan move could be worth enquiring about as Rowett eyes fresh attacking options.