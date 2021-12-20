Former QPR and Manchester United midfielder Ji-Sung Park has returned to the club in a youth team coaching role.

The 40-year-old is set to join the coaching staff of the R’s Under-16s team under the guidance of expert Chris Ramsey. Ramsey has been at QPR coaching for seven years and before this was the Regional Director of Coaching for the FA.

Playing career

Park was more well known for his time at Manchester United during his playing days. He started out in his native South Korea before playing in Japan, he then moved to PSV Eindhoven where he played for two years before earning his move to Manchester United. He joined the Reds in 2005, Park scored 28 goals and assisted 29 in 204 appearances before joining QPR in 2012.

Park then played 25 matches for the R’s scoring none but assisting four. The South Korean then went back to PSV Eindhoven for a year on-loan before retiring.

Park also played 100 times for South Korea and is the most decorated Asian footballer in the history of the game.

Coaching experience

Park has very little coaching experience to date and is looking ahead to the next stage of his career. The 40-year-old join K League One club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors at the beginning on 2021 as an adviser. He’s now at QPR coaching the youth players as part of his B License.

Park said when speaking to the club website:

“I have learnt lots from the players as well as the coaches.

“I have been surprised at how enthusiastic Chris (Ramsey) is towards football and particularly towards the youth levels.

“It has surprised me how much I have learnt. It is not just about your skill or ability, it is about your mentality too.

“People might think being a coach is quite similar to being a player. For me, I have realised it is totally different. It is not just about tactics, it is everything –leadership, communication, how you can influence every single player.”