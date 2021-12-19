Millwall are said to be eyeing up a move for Middlesbrough striker Uche Ikpeazu heading into the January transfer window.

As per The Sun on Sunday (19.12.21, pg. 69), the Middlesbrough man has emerged on Millwall’s radar as the January window nears.

Ikpeazu has fallen down the pecking order since Chris Wilder’s arrival at the Riverside, potentially opening the door for him to make a move away in the New Year.

Across all competitions, the Ugandan striker has played 20 times for Boro this season. In the process, he has chipped in with two goals, though most of his outings have come off the bench.

It is added that Millwall’s interest dates back to the summer transfer window.

Gary Rowett was keen on bringing the striker to The Den before the start of the season, only for Middlesbrough to swoop in and seal a deal for the 26-year-old.

Amid the fresh links between Millwall and Ikpeazu, take a look at him in action below…