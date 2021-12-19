Blackburn Rovers ace Reda Khadra has said “anything is possible” as Tony Mowbray’s side close in on the automatic promotion spots.

Blackburn Rovers have long been mentioned as a team that should be pushing for the play-offs, only for their top-six bids to fall by the wayside at key moments previously.

Many fans are questioning if this season could be different though. Tony Mowbray’s side have lost just one Championship game since October 23rd and have won their last five games without conceding, putting them only one point away from the automatic promotion spots.

One man who isn’t ruling out anything is loaned in playmaker Reda Khadra.

The 20-year-old has now started in the last four games, chipping in with two goals and one assist. His contributions have taken him to three goals and two assists in a Blackburn shirt, and Khadra has now insisted that “anything is possible”.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Khadra spoke of the squad’s hunger for more, saying:

“It was a very good performance and one that we’re pleased to see has moved us into the top three.

“We want more and we’re all hopeful of getting in the top two now. Why can’t we do it? Anything is possible in football and we’ll keep fighting.

“I don’t want to think too much about the future, it’s just about trying to win every game, that’s the most important part.

“I feel other teams are looking at us now and they’re giving us a lot more respect. They will analyse us more but we know they will continue to have it tough if we can continue reaching these levels.

“We’re enjoying it, we’re winning, we’re smiling and having a lot of fun whilst playing.”

Bidding to keep the run going

With Mowbray’s side only one point away from the top two, it will be interesting to see if Blackburn can head into the New Year in strong stead.

Rovers have some favourable fixtures ahead too. Hull City and Barnsley are their last two games of 2021, so victories there could propel the club into the top two.

Fulham and Bournemouth are both faltering, so it awaits to be seen just how high this Blackburn Rovers team can rise as we enter the second half of the season.