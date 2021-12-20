West Brom raced to Premier League promotion at the end of the 2019/20 Championship campaign. They were worthy runners-up behind eventual champions Leeds United.

West Brom’s rise was followed by a quick fall back to the Championship for the current campaign. As good as their promotion was, their eventual relegation was painful for fans to watch.

Bolstered by the arrival of Valerian Ismael and a number of summer signings, many thought that the Baggies would be amongst the certs for a quick return to the top tier of English football.

West Brom’s season so far

West Brom are exactly halfway through their 2021/22 Championship campaign having played 23 of their 46 games. This has brought them 11 wins, eight draws and four losses.

They sit 4th in the table on 41 points. It isn’t a bad points total or place to be for the Black Country outfit. It is a position and points total that sees them just two points shy of a somewhat faltering Bournemouth side.

It’s a tight affair at the top of the Championship with Ismael’s men positioned just four points from Fulham at the top of the Championship. However, they haven’t been at all convincing in their rise to such heights.

Bearing that in mind, here are three reasons why West Brom will struggle in the promotion race over the rest of the season.

Victims of inconsistency

West Brom will be scuppered in their promotion aspirations by factors of their own making. Chief amongst these factors is one thing – inconsistency. The Baggies are victims of their own making here.

Thankfully for them, teams around them are also faltering. This allows them to remain within touching distance of the top. Still, inconsistency is inconsistency and West Brom are showing too far much of it to be a threat over the second half of the current campaign.

Lacking accuracy and not probing

As well as inconsistency, West Brom are also victims of their own downfall on the passing front. It is a two-pronged downfall in that they are both inaccurate and lacklustre in their passing.

West Brom have completed 5,535 passes from 8,257 attempts – this gives the Baggies a completion rate of just 67% over the season. However, these 5,535 completed passes have yielded just 250 key passes leading to teammate chances. To put that into perspective, just 4.5% of West Brom’s passes lead to chances.

Can’t convert chances and dominance to goals

Chances lead to goals with a lack of one only being offset if the other is much higher. The trouble is, West Brom have fashioned 368 shots at goal – 114 of these being on target – and there have been 30 goals.

That gives the Baggies a conversion rate of 8.1% or 26.3% from on-target shots. The latter is not too shabby but it only tells part of a tale. There have been games where they have dominated sides and not been able to find the back of the net.

As a result of that, far too many games have seen three points drop to one as wins give way to draws. This has held them back over the opening half of this season; it will continue to do so over the next half of the season too.

All data mentioned is derived from the West Bromwich Albion team page on the WhoScored website.