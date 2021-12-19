Recent reports have revealed that Swansea City talisman Joel Piroe is of ‘serious interest’ to Premier League side Leicester City.

Piroe, 22, has been in sublime form since joining the Swans from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven last summer. The centre-forward has scored 11 times in 21 appearances and is now the fourth highest ranked goal scorer in the Championship.

‘Swansea is perfect for me’

As per reports from Leicestershire Live, Piroe has revealed that he is ‘unaware’ of the reported interest from Leicester:

“No, I haven’t heard anything about that.

“Of course, you always want to reach the top. As a professional player, that should be everyone’s ambition.

“But I just want to enjoy the moment I am in right now. Swansea is perfect for me because I am doing what I always wanted.

“I’ve settled really well in Swansea. The people here who work for the club, everybody around it. They have welcomed me really well and the same goes for the players. It has made it feel like home, even in such a short time. Even the weather is not too bad at the minute so I cannot complain.”

Thoughts?

It is of doubt that any real deal for Piroe will materialise from this interest as it wouldn’t make sense for Dutchman to go from flying so high with Swansea to going to be stuck down in the pecking order behind players like Jamie Vardy, Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho in the East Midlands.

Swansea will be desperate to keep hold of Piroe as he fits into Russel Martin’s possession based style perfectly. The 22-year-old only joined Swansea in the summer for a fee of £1million and is a real asset to the Swans hopes of a play-off push, Piroe is under contract until 2024 so if Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester were to make a swoop for Piroe it would have to come with a hefty price tag.