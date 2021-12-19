Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has labelled club captain Darragh Lenihan as a “special footballer” as his side cruised to a 4-0 win over Birmingham City on Saturday.

Blackburn Rovers captain Darragh Lenihan has been a mainstay in Tony Mowbray’s side all season, with some of his most impressive performances coming in recent weeks.

The Irishman has helped keep five clean sheets in five consecutive wins as Rovers have risen to 3rd place in the Championship. Their form leaves them only one point away from the automatic promotion spots thanks to a stunning run of form.

Now, Lenihan has drawn high praise from Rovers boss Mowbray.

As quoted by The42, the Blackburn Rovers manager labelled his skipper as a “special footballer”. Here’s what he had to say on the defender:

“I think defensively we looked pretty strong. I think we’ve got a real determination about trying to keep clean sheets.

“I need to mention Lenihan who has got the added responsibility of captain, leadership and he’s showing that.

“He’s standing like a man mountain. Delighted for Darragh. He’s right at the top of his game. You can just tell by the way he plays on the front foot.

“He’s towering over people six inches taller than him, his passing looks so assured, long passing. He’s got clear pictures in his mind I think of how we want to play and what his job is. He’s a special footballer.”

Looking forward…

While Blackburn’s main focus will be continuing this strong run of form, Lenihan is one of the key Rovers players entering the final six months of their contracts in January.

His performances of late have highlighted just how important he is to Mowbray’s side, so it needs to be of the utmost importance that he is tied down to a new contract before someone swoops in.

As for on-pitch matters, Lenihan will be keen to keep up his strong form as Blackburn Rovers make a surprise push for the automatic promotion spots heading into 2022.