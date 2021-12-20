Reports have emerged (Sun on Sunday 19.12.21, pg.69) that Nottingham Forest are plotting a loan move for Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff.

With Longstaff’s chances of game time looking more unlikely as we head into the new year, Steve Cooper’s Forest will be looking to swoop in to bolster their promotion chances. The Reds currently sit one point outside the top-six and have pulled off a spectacular turn around since Cooper took charge following the sacking of Chris Hughton.

Longstaff has only featured 11 times for the Magpies this season, scoring once. The former Blackpool loanee has shown in the past that he has great potential that he is yet to reach. Longstaff’s bright future may not be at Newcastle United though, as manager Eddie Howe looks to push him out the door to make way for the potential big money and reputation January signings.

Amid the links with Nottingham Forest, here’s Longstaff in action during both his time at Newcastle and his loan spell at Blackpool back in the 2017/18 season: