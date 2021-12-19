Ipswich Town striker James Norwood has moved to heap praise on coach Kieron Dyer as he continued his successful return to the side with another goal against Sunderland.

This man has been unbelievable for me the last few months. He’s kept me in a position to be able to come back and do what I love, looked after me and helped me. he’s a great coach. Can’t express my gratitude enough to KD, Brian Klug and Nathan (fitness coach) pic.twitter.com/pDRwniGuau — James Norwood (@jnorwood_10) December 19, 2021

Ipswich Town man Norwood was sent to train with the Tractor Boys’ U23s under Paul Cook’s management, also being placed on the transfer list ahead of the January transfer window.

However, after impressing for the U23s, Norwood has been brought back into the first-team fold recently.

In two games under John McGreal’s caretaker stint, Norwood scored twice, netting in both 1-1 draws with high-flyers Wigan Athletic and Sunderland.

The past two months has seen Norwood work closely with Kieron Dyer, who is the manager of the U23s and stepped up to the first-team coaching staff after Cook’s departure. Now, the striker has moved to thank the Ipswich Town academy graduate for all his support.

Norwood was captured celebrating with Dyer after his goal against Sunderland, then moving to open up on the support he has given him in recent months. Reflecting on the celebrating on Twitter, here’s what Norwood had to say:

“This man has been unbelievable for me the last few months.

“He’s kept me in a position to be able to come back and do what I love, looked after me and helped me. He’s a great coach. Can’t express my gratitude enough to KD, Brian Klug and Nathan (fitness coach).”

Moving forward…

New manager Kieran McKenna watched on as Norwood netted a second in consecutive games on Saturday, so it will be interesting to see if the former Manchester United coach sees a place for the striker in his plans at Portman Road.

His recent goalscoring exploits will surely have done his chances of a first-team spot no harm.

Overall, Norwood has managed 24 goals and seven assists in 69 games for the Tractor Boys, with three of those strikes coming this season.