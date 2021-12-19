Sheffield United youngster Kacper Lopata is set to undergo further tests as the club look to discover the extent of his knee problem.

Sheffield United opted to loan out the Polish youth international earlier this season, giving him the chance to pick up more first-team game time while out on loan with Southend United.

Lopata was making the most of his time with the National League club, too. The Blades prodigy made a good impression in his first seven outings for the club, playing all 90 minutes in each of those games.

However, a knee injury has kept him out of the last two games.

Now, a fresh update has emerged on Lopata’s injury. As quoted by Echo News, Southend boss Kevin Maher has revealed the Sheffield United loanee is set to undergo further tests as they look to discover the extent of the issue, and it remains unknown when he will return.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“He’s got a slight problem in his knee and he’s got to test it at the start of next week.

“We will see what the reaction is and take things from there.

“It’s hard to tell until we do that but there’s nothing right now that says he’s out for a period of time.”

Moving forward

With Lopata poised to undergo more tests, it awaits to be seen if he features again for Southend United before his loan spell with the club comes to an end at the start of January.

Lopata’s has impressed in his breakthrough to first-team football this season, putting on some strong displays for Sheffield United in the EFL Cup before his temporary exit.

It awaits to be seen what the Blades have planned for the young defender, though resolving this knee issue will be at the front of their minds for the time being.