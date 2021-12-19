Portsmouth are lining up a January move for Cheltenham Town captain Will Boyle, it has been claimed.

Portsmouth’s defensive options have been somewhat stretched at times this season, especially at centre-back.

It has led to the likes of Connor Ogilvie filling in at centre-back, while versatile veteran Shaun Williams has spent much of the season at the heart of defence too.

Pompey will be determined to address the centre-back shortage in January, and one man they have identified as a potential solution is Cheltenham Town man Will Boyle.

As per a report from Gloucestershire Live, Portsmouth are lining up a winter swoop for the Cheltenham captain.

Boyle sees his contract with the Robins expire at the end of the season, though a six-figure fee is likely to be required if anyone wants to prise him away from the Jonny-Rocks Stadium this January.

Boyle’s career so far

The 26-year-old started his career in Huddersfield Town’s academy, going on to play twice for the senior side.

Boyle picked up most of his game time with the Terriers out on loan. He spent stints on the books with Kidderminster Harriers, Macclesfield, York City and Kilmarnock before joining Cheltenham on a permanent basis in January 2017.

The centre-back has remained with the Robins since, playing 174 times for the club across all competitions. In the process, Boyle has netted an impressive 23 goals, providing a goal threat from set-pieces.

He has also chipped in with eight assists, landing the captaincy at the start of this season after Ben Tozer’s departure.