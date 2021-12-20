Wigan Athletic are in for a busy week ahead on and off the pitch as they head further into the festive period.

With the potential of more signings getting over the line and preparation for Sunday’s clash with Crewe Alexandra, we look at the week ahead for the Latics…

Potential signings

As revealed by reporter Alan Nixon, the Latics are no doubt going to be active in the January transfer window as they look to strengthen the side to bolster their automatic promotion hopes.

Wigan chairman Talal Al Hammad has already taken to Twitter to tweet a quote alongside a pen emoji which fans have seen before during the summer transfer window, meaning that a signing has been made and should soon to be announced.

"The Best Is Yet To Come" – Frank Sinatra 🖋

Recent reports have linked Wigan to a loan deal for Preston North End striker Ched Evans and free agent Georgie Kelly. Both are strikers that fit Wigan’s style of play this season, holding the ball up, occupying defenders and allowing the likes of Callum Lang, Will Keane and James McClean to break through and score goals.

Wigan are currently in need of a striker as Charlie Wyke faces a lengthy spell on the side-line whilst Stephen Humphrys is struggling in front of goal when presented with chances. As Wigan do have quality strikers at the club a goal-scorer is only possibly needed in the short term so maybe the loan signing of Evans until the end of the season could help solve this issue.

Wigan have also been linked to Dundee United midfielder Jeandro Fuchs who would be a fantastic addition to fill the void Jordan Cousins has left as he’s unfortunately injured for the remainder of the season.

Crewe Alexandra clash

Wigan make the short trip to face strugglers Crewe Alexandra on Boxing Day. Wigan sit in 2nd and just two points behind leaders Rotherham United with a game in hand. Last time out for the Latics they dug deep to grab a late winner away at Oxford United.

As for Crewe, they currently sit bottom of the League One table, seven points adrift of 20th-place Shrewsbury Town. Crewe didn’t play at the weekend as their six-pointer against Gillingham was called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Gills squad. Last time out Crewe lost 2-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

On paper Wigan should be easing to victory against Crewe but as we’ve seen many times in the past that anything can happen in this division.