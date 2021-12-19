Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo is said to have emerged as a target for Premier League side Newcastle United.

Fulham boast one of the Championship’s best defensive records so far this season, conceding 18 goals in 22 games so far. Only West Brom have bested the total, conceding 17.

One man who has been a mainstay in Marco Silva’s backline along the way is Tosin Adarabioyo, playing in 18 of the Cottagers’ 22 league games so far.

Now, The Times has claimed that Fulham ace Adarabioyo has emerged as a target for Newcastle United.

The report claims that the former Blackburn Rovers loan ace’s strong performances have caught the Premier League side’s eyes as they look to bolster a leaky defence in a bid to preserve their top-flight status. It is said that Adarabioyo is among the defenders to have been watched by Newcastle this season, so it will be interesting to see if the links develop into anything more serious as the window nears.

Adarabioyo’s Fulham career to date

The 24-year-old made the move to Craven Cottage last summer, bringing an end to his long-term affiliation with Manchester City.

He was unable to help Fulham fend off relegation to the Championship but was a mainstay in the starting XI, successfully maintaining his spot in the side under Silva’s management too.

Across all competitions, Adarabioyo has played 53 times for Fulham since joining. In the process, he has chipped in with one goal, coming against former boss Scott Parker in the 1-1 draw with Bournemouth earlier this month.