League Cup winning captain and now current England senior team manager Gareth Southgate made 202 appearances for Middlesbrough during his five year spell at the club.

Southgate signed for Boro from Aston Villa in 2001 alongside Ugo Ehiogu as they continued their unbeatable partnership at the heart of the defence.

He on the Player of the Year award in his first season on Teesside and was quick to obtain positive recognition from the fans.

The now 51-year-old was made captain in 2002 and went on to lead Boro to their first ever major trophy when they won the Carling Cup in 2004.

He also featured an impressive 57 times for England during his career.

Middlesbrough handed him the managerial job when he was just 35-years-old and he has a successful first couple of seasons.

Southgate is now the manager of the England and guided the Three Lions to the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup and the final of Euro 2020.

Have a go at the quiz below-