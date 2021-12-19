Middlesbrough are ‘trying hard’ to land Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, according to reporter Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Middlesbrough are keen on getting the striker in the upcoming January transfer window.

Balogun, 20, could leave Arsenal on loan this winter to get some experience under his belt.

Wanted man

He doesn’t appear to be short of options in the Championship with the likes of Millwall and Swansea City also linked, as per a report by Football London, whilst French side Saint Etienne have also been mentioned

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is gearing up for his first transfer window since taking over at the Riverside Stadium.

The former Sheffield United man will be eager to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad and could see Balogun as someone to boost his attacking options.

Story so far

Balogun has risen up through the academy with the Gunners and has played a handful of times for their first-team so far.

However, his pathway into their senior side is currently blocked due to the abundance of top quality options they have up top at the moment.

Boro situation

Middlesbrough are currently 9th in the league table and are only two points off the Play-Offs.

They have a real chance of getting into the top six this term and have a manager who knows what he is doing at this level.

Balogun would be a useful January addition but Boro will need to bat away competition from elsewhere if they are to win the race.