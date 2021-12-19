This article is part of The72’s content series 72talk, in which our writers have their say on all the latest and most pressing topics in the English Football League.

Nottingham Forest are being linked with a loan swoop for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff ahead of January.

Alan Nixon has revealed in The Sun on Sunday (19.12.21, pg. 69) that Nottingham Forest are weighing up a loan swoop for Longstaff, 24, next month.

The Englishman has featured 11 times in the Premier League for the Magpies this season and has scored one goal.

So what do we make of the potential move?

Harry Mail (@harry_mail1)

“Longstaff would be a great addition for Nottingham Forest if they were able to get him in January.

“They are flying under Cooper at the moment and it will be interesting to see who he tries to sign next month in his first transfer window.

“There is no doubt that Longstaff is a Premier League player so luring him to the Championship would be a statement of intent.

“He needs to get game time under his belt and his chances of getting regular opportunities at Newcastle in the future are slim if they start splashing the cash on players in his position.”

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“Longstaff burst onto the scene at Newcastle United during Rafa Benitez’s tenure at St James’ Park, but he hasn’t quite been able to reach the heights predicted of him since the Spaniard’s departure.

“New boss Eddie Howe has spoken highly of the midfielder and his talent but he’s yet to play for the former Bournemouth boss.

“Heading into the final six months of his deal, a loan move to the City Ground could be best for both parties. Nottingham Forest would be getting a talented midfielder, while a loan away gives Longstaff the chance at regular game time as he looks to earn a new contract with the Magpies.”

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“Forest have some quality midfield players in their ranks and Longstaff would be another. He’s someone with a decent bit of Premier League experience who’ll surely be raring to play some regular football after a tough season.

“Longstaff could give Steve Cooper some real versatility in midfield – he can play in a deeper or more forward position and can score goals too.

“All in all, it looks like it would be a really keen signing for the Reds, as they look to be in line for an unprecedented top-six finish.”