Mark Hudson made 162 appearances in all competitions for Cardiff City, finding the net 11 times.

Whilst in South Wales, the star centre-back featured in a League Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley and captained Cardiff in an extraordinary promotion campaign to the Premier League in 2013.

Hudson left the Bluebirds in 2014 when he was sold to Huddersfield Town on a two-year deal. He went on to make 109 appearances for the club and became an integral part of the Terriers side that later won promotion to the Premier League in 2017.

After retirement, Hudson became a member of Huddersfield’s backroom staff and was even their caretaker manager after the sacking of David Wagner. He has now re-joined Cardiff City as a first-team coach after being recruited by new manager Steve Morison.

