Wigan Athletic legends quiz: 5 quickfire questions on Emmerson Boyce

FA Cup-winning captain Emmerson Boyce played 298 games in all competitions for Wigan Athletic.

Boyce joined Wigan in 2006 from Crystal Palace, the now 42-year-old, made a staggering 194 Premier League appearances for the Latics and also featured in their astonishing FA Cup win in 2013, their Europa League campaign in 2013/14 and the Championship play-offs in 2015.

Boyce made 69 Championship appearances overall for Wigan before leaving to join Blackpool in 2015 on a free transfer.

The Barbados also international featured 12 times for his country after making his debut in 2008.

Boyce played right-back for the majority of his career but was more than capable of filling in at centre-back when required to do so, he was a leader out on the field and that’s why he was Wigan captain for a part of his time at the club.

In recent years, he has still been located in the North-West playing for Ashton Town FC who are based in Wigan and has been pioneering the Emmerson Boyce Foundation which uses the power of sport to empower young people to make positive life choices.

So how much do you know about his time at Wigan Athletic?

Try your hand at our latest legends quiz below!