Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons and Fleetwood Town are interested in West Bromwich Albion striker Rayhaan Tulloch.

West Brom are open to letting the youngster leave on loan in the upcoming January transfer window, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

The England youth international is currently a wanted man in League One.

Tulloch, 20, haș made just one appearance for the Baggies so far this season and they are keen for him to go out on loan to get some games under his belt.

Story so far

The attacker has been on the books of the Midlands club for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy.

He was handed his first-team debut in January 2019 in an FA Cup clash against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Tulloch haș since made four more appearances for West Brom and has mainly been used in their development squad over recent times.

Doncaster loan

The youngster had a loan spell in the third tier with Doncaster Rovers in the last campaign.

He linked up with the Yorkshire club last September to get some experience but suffered a hamstring injury in just his second game and that ended his spell there.

What now?

Tulloch could be heading out the exit door from the Hawthorns this winter and has a host of clubs keen on him.

Darren Moore has managed him at both West Brom and Doncaster in the past so could a reunion at Hillsborough be on the cards?