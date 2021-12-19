Charlton Athletic were beaten 1-0 by Plymouth Argyle yesterday.

Charlton Athletic’s owner, Thomas Sandgaard, took to Twitter after the game to send the following message to their fans (see tweet below).

Tough loss today. Decent start but we unfortunately let them back in the game. #cafc — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) December 18, 2021

The Addicks’ chief said it was a ‘tough loss’ against the Pilgrims.

Johnnie Jackson has been beaten for just the second time in the league since taking over from Nigel Adkins.

Important win for Schumacher



Kieran Agard’s goal in the closes stages of the first-half was enough for Steven Schumacher to pick up his first three points in charge of Plymouth.

He was chosen as the man to replace Ryan Lowe after his departure to Championship side Preston North End.

Plymouth remain in the Play-Offs and are five points off the automatic promotion places.

Charlton situation

Charlton are currently sat in 12th place in the league table and are 10 points off the Play-Offs.

They are due to play AFC Wimbledon away on Boxing Day.

The Addicks then have fixtures against Gillingham and Wycombe Wanderers between Christmas and New Year.

January coming up

The January transfer window next month is an opportunity for Charlton to add some signings into their ranks.

It will be interesting to see if Jackson has plans to put his own stamp on their squad now he has taken the job on a full-time basis.