QPR’s Chris Willock is being eyed by the Monserrat national team, as reported by The Sun on Sunday (19.12.21, pg. 69).

The midfielder has been in impressive form this season for Mark Warburton’s side.

Willock, 23, is wanted by Monserrat as they eye a call-up push.

His brother, Joe, is also on their radar after catching the eye in the Premier League with Newcastle United.

Story so far

Willock joined QPR in October 2020 and has since been a hit with the London club.

He has made 61 appearances for the Championship side in all competitions since his move, chipping in with eight goals and nine assists.

Career to date

The former England youth international started his career at Arsenal and went on to play twice for their first-team.

He then joined Benfica in 2017 and was a regular for their B team during his time in Portugal.

Willock had loan spells back in England with West Bromwich Albion and Huddersfield Town before switching back home permanently with the Hoops last year.

Who plays for Monserrat?

Monserrat are keen for him to represent them now and it will be interesting to see what he decides to do.

They have a few Football League players in their ranks such as Lyle Taylor, Donervan Daniels and Lewis Duberry.

Former Manchester City, Norwich City and Burnley left-back Willie Donachie has been their manager since 2018.