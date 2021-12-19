Morecambe want to sign Hibernian’s Alex Gogic.

Morecambe have identified the Cyprus international as a potential winter recruit, as reported in The Sun on Sunday (19.12.21, pg. 69).

Gogic, 27, has made 13 appearances in all competitions this season.

His contract at Easter Road expires at the end of the current campaign and he is due to become a free agent next summer.

Story so far

Hibs swooped to sign him in July 2020 on a two-year deal and he has since provided useful competition and back-up to their squad.

Gogic can play in either defence or midfield and was a regular last term, playing 39 times.

However, he has found game time hard to come by over recent times and Morecambe could try and tempt him away next month.

Their boss, Stephen Robinson, knows all about him from managing in the Scottish Premiership.

Career to date

Gogic started his career in the academy of Olympiakos before moving to Swansea City as a youngster.

He spent four years on the books of the Swans but never made a senior appearance for the Welsh side.

Hamilton Academical came calling in 2017 and he went on to play 84 games for the Accies before earning a move to Hibs.

Morecambe situation

Morecambe are currently 21st in League One after five wins from their opening 22 games this season.

The Shrimps are two points from safety at the moment and drew 0-0 at home to Fleetwood Town yesterday.