Plymouth Argyle are keen on Bristol Rovers defender Mark Hughes.

Plymouth Argyle’s new boss Steven Schumacher wants the veteran to join him as player-coach, as reported in The Sun on Sunday (19.12.21, pg. 19).

Hughes, 35, has made six appearances in all competitions so far this season.

The Pirates would like to keep hold of him in the upcoming January transfer window.

Story so far

Hughes joined Joey Barton’s side last summer on a free transfer and dropped down from League One outfit Accrington Stanley to move to the Memorial Ground.

He has since provided some useful competition and back-up to their defensive department.

The Liverpudlian’s contract with the Gas expires at the end of the season and he is currently due to become a free agent next year (June 2022).

Career to date

Hughes is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has racked up 582 appearances in all competitions.

He started his career at Everton and played once for their first-team after rising up through the academy.

Spells at Stockport County, Northampton Town, Walsall, Bury, Morecambe and Stevenage have since followed on for him.

Accrington spell

Accrington Stanley came calling in 2016 and he spent five years with the Lancashire side, playing a key role in their promotion from League Two in his second season.

He made 241 appearances before deciding to leave and join Bristol Rovers in May.