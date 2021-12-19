Preston North End are set to allow Ched Evans to leave on loan next month with Wigan Athletic leading the race to sign him, reveals Alan Nixon in The Sun on Sunday (19.12.21, pg. 69).

Evans, 32, joined Preston midway through last season. The former Manchester City striker went on to score five goals in 21 Championship outings in the second half of last season, having scored two in five this time round.

The Welshman has recently returned to the side after being sidelined with injury, scoring two goals in his first two games back against Middlesbrough and Fulham.

But new manager Ryan Lowe is set to allow Evans to leave on loan in the January transfer window, and Wigan Athletic are said to be at the ‘front of the queue’ to land the striker.

The Latics are in need of a striker with Charlie Wyke set to spend some time on the sidelines. They currently sit in 2nd-place of the League One table after an impressive season so far under Leam Richardson, having lost just one of their last 14 in all competitions.