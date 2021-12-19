Millwall are ‘keen to sign’ Middlesbrough striker Uche Ikpeazu, reports Alan Nixon in The Sun on Sunday (19.12.21, pg. 69).

Ikpeazu, 26, joined Middlesbrough from Wycombe Wanderers in the summer. Since, the striker has scored twice in 19 Championship outings for Boro, having yet to make a start since Chris Wilder’s appointment.

The club are reportedly open to offers for the attacker in January and now Nixon has revealed in this morning’s The Sun on Sunday that Millwall are hoping to sign Ikpeazu.

Nixon goes on to mention that Millwall missed out on Ikpeazu in the summer when he opted for Middlesbrough over a move to The Den, but the Lions remain keen.

Wycombe Wanderers have also been linked with a return – Ikpeazu joined the Chairboys from Hearts ahead of their Championship campaign last time round, scoring six in 31 league outings as his side were relegated into League One.