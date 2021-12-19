Birmingham City captain Harlee Dean will be placed on the transfer list ahead of January.

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer revealed in his post-match press conference yesterday evening that skipper Dean will be transfer listed ahead of the January transfer window.

Bowyer watched his side succumb to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers, who moved up into 3rd with what was an impressive win.

Blues have now won just one of their last seven after what’s been another difficult season for them in the Championship.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old Dean hasn’t featured in the last four outings now and Bowyer will put him up for sale next month – something which Blues fans seem generally happy with.

See what these Birmingham City fans had to say on Twitter about Dean last night: