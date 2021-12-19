Birmingham City captain Harlee Dean will be placed on the transfer list ahead of January.

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer revealed in his post-match press conference yesterday evening that skipper Dean will be transfer listed ahead of the January transfer window.

Bowyer watched his side succumb to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers, who moved up into 3rd with what was an impressive win.

Blues have now won just one of their last seven after what’s been another difficult season for them in the Championship.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old Dean hasn’t featured in the last four outings now and Bowyer will put him up for sale next month – something which Blues fans seem generally happy with.

See what these Birmingham City fans had to say on Twitter about Dean last night:

The news about Harlee Dean is the best news we have had – wish him well in non league football — Neil Delanty (@neil_delanty) December 18, 2021

if he’s stating this publicly, why aren’t we stripping him of the captaincy now & giving it to Deeney — woods (@woods_htw) December 18, 2021

Dean finally leaving.some good news then.any chance he can take our owners (whoever they are) with him? — Daniel Peart (@DanielPeart5) December 18, 2021

Good, Dean is dreadful anyway also sounds bad because he went off injured early but we shouldn’t of let Roberts sign a new deal, he’s shocking, low level championship centre back at best he pisses me off anyway. — Adam Pease (@AdamPease12) December 18, 2021

Good… can you tell him to put 90% of the squad on transfer list and see if we can rebuild too. Recoup as much money as we poss can and start from scratch — mick🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@mickyh01) December 18, 2021

Yeah all Harlee Dean's fault obviously. Only Conceded nine in the last three games Stop persisting with wing backs when we haven't got any and go back to 442 like last season — Rob chapman (@Robchap48678247) December 18, 2021